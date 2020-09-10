Iredell County reports two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 33

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Iredell County Health Department announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 33.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 20 since Wednesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 2,766 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 180,754 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 1,222 since Wednesday’s update.

There have been 2,958 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 928. The total number of completed tests is 2,521,839.

In Iredell, 21 are currently hospitalized, and 2,379 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 333 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.