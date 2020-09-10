Iredell County reports two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 33

The Iredell County Health Department announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 33.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 20 since Wednesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 2,766 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 180,754 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 1,222 since Wednesday’s update.
There have been 2,958 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 928. The total number of completed tests is 2,521,839.
In Iredell, 21 are currently hospitalized, and 2,379 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 333 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,041 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,140 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 576.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,564 cases with 326 deaths, Rowan has 2,993 cases with 79 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,495 cases with 56 deaths, Catawba has 2,765 cases with 47 deaths, Wilkes has 1,090 cases with 28 deaths and Yadkin has 673 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,278 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 502 with six deaths and Alexander has 460 cases with three deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.