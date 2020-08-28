Iredell County reports three more COVID-19 deaths bringing total to 28

The Iredell County Health Department reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, bringing the total of deaths this week to six. Overall, 28 people in Iredell County have now died from coronavirus.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by nine since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 2,492 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 162,491 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 1,415 since Thursday’s update.

There have been 2,652 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 970. The total number of completed tests is 2,182,891.

In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 2,010 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 440 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 944 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,015 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 533.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 24,847 cases with 284 deaths, Rowan has 2,725 cases with 60 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,094 cases with 52 deaths, Catawba has 2,535 cases with 44 deaths, Wilkes has 1,005 cases with 20 deaths and Yadkin has 618 cases with seven deaths.