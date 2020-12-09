Iredell County reports record 239 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Wednesday

There have been 5,661 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 59 are currently hospitalized and 5,479 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,208 are isolated at home. There are currently 1,267 active COVID-19 cases in Iredell County.

On Tuesday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still determined to be in the orange level.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,587 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,532, 28117 with 1,429, and 28115 with 1,244.

The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,710 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,747 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,368.