Iredell County reports record 239 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Wednesday

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 6,825 COVID-19 cases with 239 new coronavirus cases confirmed.
The county also reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll at 79.
Wednesday is the third consecutive day that Iredell County has set a new record for confirmed coronavirus cases.
Through Wednesday, Iredell County has already reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases, more than every other month, except November.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 6,495 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 410,527 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The 6,495 cases reported on Wednesday represents a new single-day record for cases for the state, breaking the previous record of 6,438 set this past Sunday.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,440, the 18th consecutive day the state has broken its record for hospitalizations. The total number of completed tests is 5,731,775.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.7 percent on Wednesday, an increase from the rate reported on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.6 percent.
There have been 5,661 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 59 are currently hospitalized and 5,479 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,208 are isolated at home. There are currently 1,267 active COVID-19 cases in Iredell County.
On Tuesday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still determined to be in the orange level.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,587 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,532, 28117 with 1,429, and 28115 with 1,244.
The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,710 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,747 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,368.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 48,637 cases with 476 deaths, Rowan has 6,564 cases with 142 deaths, Cabarrus has 8,112 cases with 111 deaths, Catawba has 8,119 cases with 102 deaths, Wilkes has 3,036 cases with 58 deaths and Yadkin has 1,782 cases with 19 deaths.
Lincoln County has 4,002 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,470 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,923 cases with 19 deaths.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!