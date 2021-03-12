Iredell County reports no COVID-19 deaths in a week for the first time since October

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,803 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 32 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 205.
This is the first time since the final week of October that Iredell County reported no deaths due to COVID-19.
Iredell also only reported 173 new cases this week, a 35 percent decrease in cases from last week and 63 percent departure from this time last month.
On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,998 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 881,823 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,037. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,703,559.
There have been 11,663 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 3.7 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.9 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,045 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,533, 28677 with 3,488, and 28115 with 3,456.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 98,869 cases with 891 deaths, Rowan has 15,195 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,941 cases with 238 deaths, Catawba has 17,768 cases with 286 deaths, Wilkes has 6,130 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,710 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,020 cases and 75 deaths, Davie has 3,625 with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,002 cases with 82 deaths.