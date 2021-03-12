Iredell County reports no COVID-19 deaths in a week for the first time since October

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,803 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 32 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 205.

This is the first time since the final week of October that Iredell County reported no deaths due to COVID-19.

Iredell also only reported 173 new cases this week, a 35 percent decrease in cases from last week and 63 percent departure from this time last month.

On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,998 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 881,823 cases have been reported in North Carolina.