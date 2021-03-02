Iredell County reports lowest single-day COVID-19 increase since October

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,486 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 21 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Tuesday represents the lowest single-day increase in Iredell County since Oct. 30. The seven-day average has also fallen down to its lowest point since the first days of November.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 202.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,239 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 862,170 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,353. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,311,881.

There have been 11,288 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are18 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.