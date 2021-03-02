Iredell County reports lowest single-day COVID-19 increase since October

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,486 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 21 coronavirus cases since Monday.
Tuesday represents the lowest single-day increase in Iredell County since Oct. 30. The seven-day average has also fallen down to its lowest point since the first days of November.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 202.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,239 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 862,170 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,353. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,311,881.
There have been 11,288 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are18 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.7 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,963 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,479, 28677 with 3,423, and 28115 with 3,391.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 97,203 cases with 864 deaths, Rowan has 14,928 cases with 283 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,540 cases with 236 deaths, Catawba has 17,472 cases with 281 deaths, Wilkes has 6,009 cases with 105 deaths and Yadkin has 3,648 cases with 45 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,816 cases and 71 deaths, Davie has 3,544 cases with 29 deaths and Alexander has 3,919 cases with 74 deaths.
On Feb. 22, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 27 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Feb. 4 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.