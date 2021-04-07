Iredell County reports first COVID-19 deaths since March 23

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,609 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 33 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 212.
These are the first COVID-19 related deaths reported in Iredell County since March 23.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,380 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 924,810 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,025. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,558,263.
There have been 12,212 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 11 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.7 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.7 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,291 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,691, 28677 with 3,622, and 28115 with 3,632.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 104,259 cases with 915 deaths, Rowan has 15,867 cases with 299 deaths, Cabarrus has 20,099 cases with 244 deaths, Catawba has 18,373 cases with 294 deaths, Wilkes has 6,351 cases with 107 deaths and Yadkin has 3,812 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,386 cases and 80 deaths, Davie has 3,848 cases with 36 deaths and Alexander has 4,189 cases with 82 deaths.
On April 1, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Orange, the second-highest ranking. According to their charts, the county has reported an 8.0 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.