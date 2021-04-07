Iredell County reports first COVID-19 deaths since March 23

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,609 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 33 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 212.

These are the first COVID-19 related deaths reported in Iredell County since March 23.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,380 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 924,810 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,025. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,558,263.

There have been 12,212 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 11 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.7 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.7 percent.