Iredell County reports deadliest day of pandemic with 8 COVID-19 deaths and 181 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,592 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 181 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported eight additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 124. Friday is the deadliest day of the pandemic in the county.
This week alone, 17 people in Iredell County have died due to complications from coronavirus, a record for a single week.
On Wednesday, the NCDHHS updated their COVID-19 County Alert System map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on the current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 10,028 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. This marks the second consecutive day that more than 10,000 cases were reported by the state. No day prior had ever reported more than 9,527. In total, 602,774 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,960. The total number of completed tests is 7,351,909.
In Iredell County, there are 75 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight increase from what was reported Thursday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.9 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 19.7 percent.
There have been 7,076 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,444 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,340, 28677 with 2,297, and 28115 with 2,114.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 69,101 cases with 607 deaths, Rowan has 10,263 cases with 186 deaths, Cabarrus has 12,637 cases with 162 deaths, Catawba has 12,279 cases with 175 deaths, Wilkes has 4,368 cases with 79 deaths and Yadkin has 2,711 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 6,106 cases and 39 deaths, Davie has 2,397 with 14 deaths and Alexander has 2,889 cases with 31 deaths.