Iredell County reports deadliest day of pandemic with 8 COVID-19 deaths and 181 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,592 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 181 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported eight additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 124. Friday is the deadliest day of the pandemic in the county.

This week alone, 17 people in Iredell County have died due to complications from coronavirus, a record for a single week.

On Wednesday, the NCDHHS updated their COVID-19 County Alert System map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on the current rate of infection.

Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 10,028 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. This marks the second consecutive day that more than 10,000 cases were reported by the state. No day prior had ever reported more than 9,527. In total, 602,774 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,960. The total number of completed tests is 7,351,909.