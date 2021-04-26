Iredell County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,282 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 97 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 214.

According to the NCDHHS, 45,113 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.8 percent of the total population. Of those, 36,867 residents, 20.4 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,234,401 people, 30.8 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,627,611 people, 25.1 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,334 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 962,623 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,067. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 12,265,334.

There have been 12,560 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.