Iredell County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,282 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 97 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 214.
According to the NCDHHS, 45,113 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.8 percent of the total population. Of those, 36,867 residents, 20.4 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.
In the entire state, 3,234,401 people, 30.8 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,627,611 people, 25.1 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,334 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 962,623 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,067. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 12,265,334.
There have been 12,560 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 16 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.5 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.9 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,465 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,826, 28677 with 3,736, and 28115 with 3,812.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 109,135 cases with 934 deaths, Rowan has 16,483 cases with 300 deaths, Cabarrus has 21,276 cases with 251 deaths, Catawba has 18,851 cases with 298 deaths, Wilkes has 6,527 cases with 109 deaths and Yadkin has 3,904 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,777 cases and 85 deaths, Davie has 3,974 with 37 deaths and Alexander has 4,319 cases with 83 deaths.
On Friday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of five colors (green, light yellow, yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was upgraded to “Yellow,” designating a “significant impact”. According to their charts, the county has reported a 6.7 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.