Iredell County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 81 on Monday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 4,811 COVID-19 cases.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Iredell remained 52.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,972 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 314,233 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
Monday marks a noticeable decrease in the number of confirmed cases. On Saturday, the state set a new record for single-day cases with 3,885 confirmed.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,424. The total number of completed tests is 4,644,683.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.1 percent on Monday, a slight increase from Thursday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.3 percent.
There have been 4,814 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 3,966 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 770 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,916 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,921 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 974.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 38,562 cases with 417 deaths, Rowan has 4,909 cases with 123 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,900 cases with 101 deaths, Catawba has 5,690 cases with 71 deaths, Wilkes has 2,281 cases with 43 deaths and Yadkin has 1,256 cases with 12 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,935 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 980 with 11 deaths and Alexander has 1,315 cases with 13 deaths.
