Iredell County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 81 on Monday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 4,811 COVID-19 cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iredell remained 52.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,972 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 314,233 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

Monday marks a noticeable decrease in the number of confirmed cases. On Saturday, the state set a new record for single-day cases with 3,885 confirmed.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,424. The total number of completed tests is 4,644,683.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.1 percent on Monday, a slight increase from Thursday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.3 percent.

There have been 4,814 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 3,966 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 770 are isolated at home.