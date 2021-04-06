Iredell County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, fewest since August

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,596 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County Tuesday, an increase of eight cases since Monday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 210.
By reporting just eight new cases on Tuesday, Iredell County reported fewer than 10 new cases for the first time since Aug. 28.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 870 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 923,430 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 982. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,509,107.
There have been 12,189 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.0 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,286 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,689, 28677 with 3,619, and 28115 with 3,627.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 104,118 cases with 915 deaths, Rowan has 15,845 cases with 297 deaths, Cabarrus has 20,068 cases with 244 deaths, Catawba has 18,3455 cases with 294 deaths, Wilkes has 6,338 cases with 107 deaths and Yadkin has 3,812 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,378 cases and 80 deaths, Davie has 3,841 with 36 deaths and Alexander has 4,188 cases with 82 deaths.
On April 1, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Orange, the second-highest ranking. According to their charts, the county has reported an 8.0 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.