Iredell County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, fewest since August

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,596 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County Tuesday, an increase of eight cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 210.

By reporting just eight new cases on Tuesday, Iredell County reported fewer than 10 new cases for the first time since Aug. 28.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 870 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 923,430 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 982. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,509,107.

There have been 12,189 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.0 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.0 percent.