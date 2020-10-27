 Skip to main content
Iredell County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 74 since Monday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 3,930 COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remains 45.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,141 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 263,883 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,214. The total number of completed tests is 3,890,764.

There have been 4,211 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,325 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 469 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,549 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,604 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 777.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 33,552 cases with 386 deaths, Rowan has 4,102 cases with 116 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,850 cases with 91 deaths, Catawba has 4,375 cases with 61 deaths, Wilkes has 1,705 cases with 38 deaths and Yadkin has 1,003 cases with nine deaths.

Lincoln County has 2,361 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 753 with eight deaths and Alexander has 851 cases with nine deaths.

