Iredell County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 74 since last Friday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 3,856 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,643 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 261,742 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The 7-day rolling average of positive cases has increased by nearly 50 percent in the last 30 days, rising from roughly 1,500 cases per day on average to nearly 2,250.
The positivity rate has seen a similar increase in the last month, rising from just over 5 percent to the 6.6 percent where it is today.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,193. The total number of completed tests is 3,863,108.
There have been 4,170 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,325 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 469 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,527 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,568 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 761.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 33,279 cases with 384 deaths, Rowan has 4,079 cases with 115 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,815 cases with 91 deaths, Catawba has 4,302 cases with 61 deaths, Wilkes has 1,689 cases with 37 deaths and Yadkin has 996 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,324 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 753 with eight deaths and Alexander has 830 cases with nine deaths.
