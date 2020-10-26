Iredell County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 74 since last Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 3,856 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,643 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 261,742 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The 7-day rolling average of positive cases has increased by nearly 50 percent in the last 30 days, rising from roughly 1,500 cases per day on average to nearly 2,250.

The positivity rate has seen a similar increase in the last month, rising from just over 5 percent to the 6.6 percent where it is today.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,193. The total number of completed tests is 3,863,108.

There have been 4,170 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,325 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 469 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.