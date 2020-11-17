Iredell County reports 74 new cases, 4 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 74 on Tuesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 4,885 COVID-19 cases.

The county also reported an additional four deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 56.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,288 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 317,495 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The 3,288 cases reported on Tuesday is the second-most reported in a single day, only behind this past Saturday when 3,885 cases were reported.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,501. The total number of completed tests is 4,682,064.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.6 percent on Tuesday, an increase from Monday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.3 percent.

There have been 4,852 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 4,036 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 770 are isolated at home.