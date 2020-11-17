Iredell County reports 74 new cases, 4 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 74 on Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 4,885 COVID-19 cases.
The county also reported an additional four deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 56.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,288 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 317,495 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The 3,288 cases reported on Tuesday is the second-most reported in a single day, only behind this past Saturday when 3,885 cases were reported.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,501. The total number of completed tests is 4,682,064.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.6 percent on Tuesday, an increase from Monday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.3 percent.
There have been 4,852 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 4,036 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 770 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,946 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,953 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 986.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 38,843 cases with 421 deaths, Rowan has 4,950 cases with 124 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,981 cases with 101 deaths, Catawba has 5,800 cases with 72 deaths, Wilkes has 2,307 cases with 44 deaths and Yadkin has 1,258 cases with 12 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,962 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 995 with 11 deaths and Alexander has 1,337 cases with 13 deaths.
