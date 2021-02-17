Iredell County reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths on Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,777 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 70 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 190.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,167 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 829,507 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,954. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,719,476.
There have been 10,670 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 18 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.7 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.3 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,727 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,368, 28677 with 3,289, and 28115 with 3,244.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 93,620 cases with 826 deaths, Rowan has 14,360 cases with 267 deaths, Cabarrus has 17,734 cases with 222 deaths, Catawba has 16,952 cases with 269 deaths, Wilkes has 5,834 cases with 98 deaths and Yadkin has 3,539 cases with 43 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,505 cases and 63 deaths, Davie has 3,410 cases with 27 deaths and Alexander has 3,807 cases with 71 deaths.
On Feb. 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 61 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Jan. 21 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.