Iredell County reports 7 weekend COVID-19 deaths, 325 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,237 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 325 coronavirus cases since its last report on Friday.
Iredell County reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 175.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,776 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 761,302 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,781. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,908,258.
There have been 9,342 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 43 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.7 percent on Thursday, the lowest it has been in the month of January. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.7 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,328 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,072, 28677 with 2,958, and 28115 with 2,923.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 86,860 cases with 760 deaths, Rowan has 13,080 cases with 246 deaths, Cabarrus has 16,063 cases with 194 deaths, Catawba has 15,732 cases with 240 deaths, Wilkes has 5,399 cases with 91 deaths and Yadkin has 3,322 cases with 39 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,939 cases and 50 deaths, Davie has 3,033 with 20 deaths and Alexander has 3,514 cases with 59 deaths.
On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.