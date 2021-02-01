Iredell County reports 7 weekend COVID-19 deaths, 325 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,237 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 325 coronavirus cases since its last report on Friday.

Iredell County reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 175.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,776 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 761,302 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,781. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,908,258.

There have been 9,342 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 43 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.7 percent on Thursday, the lowest it has been in the month of January. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.7 percent.