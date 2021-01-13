Iredell County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 121 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,394 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 1,421 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 140.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,098 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 641,073 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,951. The total number of completed tests is 7,706,437.
In Iredell County, there are 65 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight increase from what was reported on Tuesday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 14.7 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 20.0 percent.
There have been 7,745 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,649 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,496, 28677 with 2,433, and 28115 with 2,297.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 73,477 cases with 646 deaths, Rowan has 10,941 cases with 196 deaths, Cabarrus has 13,565 cases with 163 deaths, Catawba has 13,158 cases with 201 deaths, Wilkes has 4,586 cases with 80 deaths and Yadkin has 2,862 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 6,587 cases and 40 deaths, Davie has 2,548 with 14 deaths and Alexander has 3,112 cases with 40 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.