Iredell County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 121 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,394 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 1,421 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 140.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,098 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 641,073 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,951. The total number of completed tests is 7,706,437.

In Iredell County, there are 65 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight increase from what was reported on Tuesday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 14.7 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 20.0 percent.

There have been 7,745 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,649 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,496, 28677 with 2,433, and 28115 with 2,297.