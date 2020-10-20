Iredell County reports 53 new coronavirus cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 53 since Monday.

The county is reporting 44 people have died due to coronavirus.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 3,703 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,528 coronavirus cases Tuesday. Statewide, 248,750 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,578. The total number of completed tests is 3,663,340.

There have been 3,992 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,206 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 436 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.