Iredell County reports 53 new coronavirus cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 53 since Monday.
The county is reporting 44 people have died due to coronavirus.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 3,703 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,528 coronavirus cases Tuesday. Statewide, 248,750 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,578. The total number of completed tests is 3,663,340.
There have been 3,992 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,206 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 436 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,461 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,509 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 733.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 32,038 cases with 376 deaths, Rowan has 3,943 cases with 110 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,638 cases with 86 deaths, Catawba has 4,013 cases with 59 deaths, Wilkes has 1,569 cases with 37 deaths and Yadkin has 916 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,177 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 713 with six deaths and Alexander has 730 cases with nine deaths.
