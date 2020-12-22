Iredell County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; death toll now more than 100

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,401 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 74 coronavirus cases since Monday.
The county also reported five additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 101.
The county also reported six deaths on Monday, increasing the December death toll to a staggering 38 people, more than the previous four months combined.
The NCDHHS reported an increase of 5,255 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 488,902 cases have been reported.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,001. Tuesday was the first time that more than 3,000 North Carolinians were hospitalized at once. The total number of completed tests is 6,465,155.
In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight drop from the 64 reported Monday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.1 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.7 percent. Only two of the other 99 counties in North Carolina has a higher positivity rate.
There have been 6,291 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,926 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,907, 28117 with 1,886, and 28115 with 1,607.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 57,131 cases with 512 deaths, Rowan has 8,048 cases with 156 deaths, Cabarrus has 9,973 cases with 125 deaths, Catawba has 10,098 cases with 136 deaths, Wilkes has 3,543 cases with 67 deaths and Yadkin has 2,171 cases with 24 deaths.
Lincoln County has 4,832 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,842 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,357 cases with 26 deaths.
On Dec. 8, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been determined to be in the orange level. The state has not provided an update since.