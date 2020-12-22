Iredell County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; death toll now more than 100

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,401 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 74 coronavirus cases since Monday.

The county also reported five additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 101.

The county also reported six deaths on Monday, increasing the December death toll to a staggering 38 people, more than the previous four months combined.

The NCDHHS reported an increase of 5,255 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 488,902 cases have been reported.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,001. Tuesday was the first time that more than 3,000 North Carolinians were hospitalized at once. The total number of completed tests is 6,465,155.

In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight drop from the 64 reported Monday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.1 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.7 percent. Only two of the other 99 counties in North Carolina has a higher positivity rate.

There have been 6,291 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.