Iredell County reports 5 deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday, sets record for deaths in a week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,597 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 203 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 145.

There have been 21 deaths reported by Iredell County this week, a new record for a single week. So far this month, 38 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, just six short of the record set in December.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 9,853 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 650,926 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,990. The total number of completed tests is 7,788,507.

In Iredell County, there are 63 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight decrease from what was reported on Wednesday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.1 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 19.5 percent.

There have been 7,825 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.