Iredell County reports 5 deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday, sets record for deaths in a week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,597 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 203 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Iredell County reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 145.
There have been 21 deaths reported by Iredell County this week, a new record for a single week. So far this month, 38 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, just six short of the record set in December.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 9,853 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 650,926 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,990. The total number of completed tests is 7,788,507.
In Iredell County, there are 63 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight decrease from what was reported on Wednesday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.1 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 19.5 percent.
There have been 7,825 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,712 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,537, 28677 with 2,474, and 28115 with 2,342.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 74,470 cases with 650 deaths, Rowan has 11,144 cases with 201 deaths, Cabarrus has 13,743 cases with 167 deaths, Catawba has 13,330 cases with 201 deaths, Wilkes has 4,661 cases with 81 deaths and Yadkin has 2,914 cases with 33 deaths.
Lincoln County has 6,694 cases and 42 deaths, Davie has 2,593 with 14 deaths and Alexander has 3,154 cases with 40 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.