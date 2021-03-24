Iredell County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,209 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 48 coronavirus cases since last Tuesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 210.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,098 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 901,262 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 981. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,087,748.

There have been 11,894 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.1 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.4 percent.