Iredell County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,209 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 48 coronavirus cases since last Tuesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 210.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,098 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 901,262 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 981. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,087,748.
There have been 11,894 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.1 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.4 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,156 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,606, 28677 with 3,556, and 28115 with 3,543.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 101,063 cases with 902 deaths, Rowan has 15,481 cases with 293 deaths, Cabarrus has 19,395 cases with 240 deaths, Catawba has 18,056 cases with 291 deaths, Wilkes has 6,254 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,781 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,178 cases and 78 deaths, Davie has 3,732 with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,050 cases with 82 deaths.
On March 19, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Yellow, the lowest ranking, for the first time since the creation of the County Alert System. According to their charts, the county has reported just a 6.1 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.