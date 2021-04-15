Iredell County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 40K vaccinations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,889 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 48 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 213.

According to the NCDHHS, 40,964 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 22.5 percent of the total population. Of those, 30,397 residents, 16.7 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,434 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 941,218 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,020. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,830,736.

There have been 12,359 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Iredell County, there are 13 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.