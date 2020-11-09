Iredell County reports 47th COVID-19 death over weekend, 100 new cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 100 since last Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 4,453 COVID-19 cases.

Iredell County also reported its 47th death from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,169 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 294,860 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

Over the weekend, the state reported 2,676 and 2,094 cases on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,169. The total number of completed tests is 4,386,435.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.6 percent on Monday, a slight drop compared to Sunday.

There have been 4,615 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 31 are currently hospitalized, and 3,754 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 621 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.