Iredell County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalization increase of nearly 60%

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 47 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 3,977 COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remains 45.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,253 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 266,136 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,193. The total number of completed tests is 3,912,599.
There have been 4,245 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 27 are currently hospitalized, and 3,414 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 491 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,561 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,625 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 791.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 33,779 cases with 387 deaths, Rowan has 4,122 cases with 116 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,894 cases with 91 deaths, Catawba has 4,435 cases with 62 deaths, Wilkes has 1,744 cases with 38 deaths and Yadkin has 1,028 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,395 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 763 with eight deaths and Alexander has 865 cases with nine deaths.
