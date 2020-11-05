Iredell County reports 46th COVID-19 death, NC tops 2,800 cases for third time in seven days

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 44 since Wednesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 4,284 COVID-19 cases.
Iredell County also reported the 46th death from COVID-19 on Thursday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,859 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 285,661 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
This is the third time that the state has reported more than 2,800 new cases in the last seven days and it comes just one day after a new record was set for confirmed cases in a single day nationwide with 108,389 new cases.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,193. The total number of completed tests is 4,214,454.
There have been 4,507 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 30 are currently hospitalized, and 3,661 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 504 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,672 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,731 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 881.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 35,609 cases with 402 deaths, Rowan has 4,420 cases with 121 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,237 cases with 95 deaths, Catawba has 4,936 cases with 62 deaths, Wilkes has 1,972 cases with 41 deaths and Yadkin has 1,134 cases with 11 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,638 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 825 with eight deaths and Alexander has 1,038 cases with 12 deaths.
