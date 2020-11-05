Iredell County reports 46th COVID-19 death, NC tops 2,800 cases for third time in seven days

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 44 since Wednesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 4,284 COVID-19 cases.

Iredell County also reported the 46th death from COVID-19 on Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,859 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 285,661 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

This is the third time that the state has reported more than 2,800 new cases in the last seven days and it comes just one day after a new record was set for confirmed cases in a single day nationwide with 108,389 new cases.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,193. The total number of completed tests is 4,214,454.

There have been 4,507 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 30 are currently hospitalized, and 3,661 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 504 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.