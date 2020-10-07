Iredell County reports 43rd COVID-19 death

The Iredell County Department of Health announced the 43rd death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 43 since Tuesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 3,328 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,711 coronavirus cases Wednesday. Statewide, 222,969 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,028. The total number of completed tests is 3,229,247.

There have been 3,693 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, nine are currently hospitalized, and 2,917 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 359 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.