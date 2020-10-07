Iredell County reports 43rd COVID-19 death

The Iredell County Department of Health announced the 43rd death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 43 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 3,328 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,711 coronavirus cases Wednesday. Statewide, 222,969 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,028. The total number of completed tests is 3,229,247.
There have been 3,693 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, nine are currently hospitalized, and 2,917 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 359 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,303 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,360 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 665.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 29,829 cases with 364 deaths, Rowan has 3,635 cases with 104 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,252 cases with 75 deaths, Catawba has 3,446 cases with 55 deaths, Wilkes has 1,346 cases with 35 deaths and Yadkin has 790 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,857 cases and 15 deaths, Davie has 612 with six deaths and Alexander has 571 cases with eight deaths.
