Iredell County reports 43 COVID-19 cases on Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,687 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 43 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 212.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,509 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 929,406 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 977. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,641,898.
There have been 12,248 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 11 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 4.6 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.7 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,313 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,707, 28677 with 3,635, and 28115 with 3,654.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 104,865 cases with 918 deaths, Rowan has 15,929 cases with 299 deaths, Cabarrus has 20,236 cases with 247 deaths, Catawba has 18,419 cases with 295 deaths, Wilkes has 6,370 cases with 107 deaths and Yadkin has 3,825 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,419 cases and 80 deaths, Davie has 3,871 with 36 deaths and Alexander has 4,215 cases with 82 deaths.
On April 1, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Orange, the second-highest ranking. According to their charts, the county has reported an 8.0 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.