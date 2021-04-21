Iredell County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,096 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 40 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 213.

According to the NCDHHS, 44,389 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.4 percent of the total population. Of those, 35,568 residents, 19.6 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,158,316 people, 30.1 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,474,037 people, 23.6 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,963 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 952,529 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,168. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 12,021,825.

There have been 12,480 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.