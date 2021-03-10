Iredell County reports 40 new cases, fourth consecutive day with no deaths Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,746 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 40 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 205.

On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,861 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 877,764 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,075. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,607,439.

There have been 11,595 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.