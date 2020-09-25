Iredell County reports 38th COVID-19 death

The Iredell County Health Department reported the county’s 38th death from COVID-19 on Friday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 33 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 3,064 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,688 coronavirus cases Friday. Statewide, 204,331 cases were reported statewide by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 903. The total number of completed tests is 2,903,054.

There have been 3,409 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 21 are currently hospitalized, and 2,707 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 298 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.