Iredell County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 38 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 3,007 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 952 coronavirus cases Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon 196,501 cases were reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 912. The total number of completed tests is 2,842,427.
There have been 3,316 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic. Iredell is reporting 37 deaths.
In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 2,671 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 282 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,159 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,230 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 618.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,768 cases with 343 deaths, Rowan has 3,224 cases with 88 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,836 cases with 63 deaths, Catawba has 3,014 cases with 52 deaths, Wilkes has 1,175 cases with 33 deaths and Yadkin has 716 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,513 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 537 with six deaths and Alexander has 495 cases with six deaths.
