Iredell County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 38 since Tuesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 3,007 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 952 coronavirus cases Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon 196,501 cases were reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 912. The total number of completed tests is 2,842,427.

There have been 3,316 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic. Iredell is reporting 37 deaths.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 2,671 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 282 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.