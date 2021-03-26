Iredell County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,284 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 38 coronavirus cases since last Thursday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 210.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,154 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 905,528 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 933. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,180,346.
There have been 12,028 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 4.3 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.7 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,187 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,621, 28677 with 3,562, and 28115 with 3,559.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 101,603 cases with 906 deaths, Rowan has 15,546 cases with 294 deaths, Cabarrus has 19,495 cases with 240 deaths, Catawba has 18,102 cases with 291 deaths, Wilkes has 6,265 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,787 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,209 cases and 78 deaths, Davie has 3,756 with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,080 cases with 82 deaths.
On March 19, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Yellow, the lowest ranking, for the first time since the creation of the County Alert System. According to their charts, the county has reported just a 6.1 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.