Iredell County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,551 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 36 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 216.

According to the NCDHHS, 46,606 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 25.3 percent of the total population. Of those, 40,375 residents, 22.2 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,311,836 people, 31.6 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,862,840 people, 27.3 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,468 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 976,768 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,000. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 12,721 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.