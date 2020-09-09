Iredell County reports 31st COVID-19 death

The Iredell County Health Department announced the 31st death in the county due to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 22 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 2,746 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 178,532 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 897 since Tuesday’s update.
This is the first time since June 22-23 that the state has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases on consecutive days.
There have been 2,958 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 916. The total number of completed tests is 2,490,113.
In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 2,336 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 356 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 53% female and 47% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,032 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,141 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 573.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,479 cases with 322 deaths, Rowan has 2,982 cases with 79 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,467 cases with 56 deaths, Catawba has 2,750 cases with 47 deaths, Wilkes has 1,085 cases with 27 deaths and Yadkin has 666 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,261 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 501 with six deaths and Alexander has 457 cases with three deaths.
