Iredell County reports 3 additional deaths, 139 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,265 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,213, 28117 with 1,168, and 28115 with 970.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,261 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,229 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,127.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 41,762 cases with 437 deaths, Rowan has 5,416 cases with 129 deaths, Cabarrus has 6,617 cases with 106 deaths, Catawba has 6,511 cases with 85 deaths, Wilkes has 2,564 cases with 50 deaths and Yadkin has 1,435 cases with 13 deaths.

Lincoln County has 3,306 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,168 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,537 cases with 15 deaths.

Last week, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting “substantial community spread”. However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that “critical community spread” is happening.