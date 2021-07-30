Iredell County reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, one death this week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,839 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 266 new cases this week, representing the most cases in a single week since late March.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 this week, increasing the death toll to 238.

With Friday being the final day of reporting in the month of July, the total number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the month was 555, a significant increase from June’s total of 192.

At the beginning of July, Iredell County had a seven-day average of 3.43 new coronavirus cases, which dipped to a record low of 2.29 on July 3 before gradually increasing to 38 on Friday, the highest the average has been since May 4.

According to the NCDHHS, 74,513 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 41% of the total population. Of those, 71,683 residents, 39%, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 5,029,445 people, 48%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,712,115 people, 45%, have been fully vaccinated.