Iredell County reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, one death this week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,839 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 266 new cases this week, representing the most cases in a single week since late March.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 this week, increasing the death toll to 238.
With Friday being the final day of reporting in the month of July, the total number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the month was 555, a significant increase from June’s total of 192.
At the beginning of July, Iredell County had a seven-day average of 3.43 new coronavirus cases, which dipped to a record low of 2.29 on July 3 before gradually increasing to 38 on Friday, the highest the average has been since May 4.
According to the NCDHHS, 74,513 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 41% of the total population. Of those, 71,683 residents, 39%, have received both doses of the vaccine.
In the entire state, 5,029,445 people, 48%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,712,115 people, 45%, have been fully vaccinated.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,199 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 1,048,076 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,168. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the last three weeks, up from 409 on July 9.
There have been 13,635 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are four people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.5% on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.1%.