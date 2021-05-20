Iredell County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,933 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 26 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 221.

According to the NCDHHS, 45,873 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 25.2% of the total population. Of those, 44,289 residents, 24.4%, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,428,119 people, 32.7%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 3,149,651 people, 30.0%, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,187 coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon. In total, 994,734 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 793. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 12,950 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.