Iredell County reports 25 COVID-19 cases Thursday, seven-day average falls under 30

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,771 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 25 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 205.
On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,061 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 879,825 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,039. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,652,888.
There have been 11,622 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 3.8 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.2 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,040 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,525, 28677 with 3,476, and 28115 with 3,450.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 98,496 cases with 887 deaths, Rowan has 15,132 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,857 cases with 238 deaths, Catawba has 17,699 cases with 286 deaths, Wilkes has 6,105 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,698 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,959 cases and 75 deaths, Davie has 3,610 with 34 deaths and Alexander has 3,969 cases with 76 deaths.