Iredell County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 23 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 2,663 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 174,254 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 2,045 since Thursday’s update.

There have been 2,839 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 855. The total number of completed tests is 2,389,096.

In Iredell, 24 are currently hospitalized, and 2,201 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 415 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,004 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,104 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 555.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,021 cases with 306 deaths, Rowan has 2,899 cases with 76 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,371 cases with 55 deaths, Catawba has 2,689 cases with 47 deaths, Wilkes has 1,066 cases with 25 deaths and Yadkin has 654 cases with seven deaths.