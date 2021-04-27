Iredell County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,305 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 23 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 214.

According to the NCDHHS, 45,345 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.9 percent of the total population. Of those, 37,059 residents, 20.4 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,244,754 people, 30.9 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,647,839 people, 25.2 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,148 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 963,771 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,067. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 12,291,945.

There have been 12,583 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.