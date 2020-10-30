Iredell County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Friday, NC tops 2,800 for second straight day

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 21 since Thursday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 4,041 COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remains 45.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,809 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. Statewide, 271,830 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,196. The total number of completed tests is 3,994,970.
There have been 4,332 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 28 are currently hospitalized, and 3,485 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 483 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,588 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,649 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 804.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 34,193 cases with 390 deaths, Rowan has 4,203 cases with 119 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,952 cases with 93 deaths, Catawba has 4,600 cases with 62 deaths, Wilkes has 1,803 cases with 38 deaths and Yadkin has 1,063 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,458 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 780 with eight deaths and Alexander has 943 cases with 10 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
