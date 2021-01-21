Iredell County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,749 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 200 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 161.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Iredell County dipped below 17 percent for the first time in the month of January. Thursday’s report showed a positivity rate of 16.7 percent.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 7,187 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 698,099 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,666. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last seven days. The total number of completed tests is 8,240,694.

In Iredell County, there are 56 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This is a noticeable decrease from what was reported Wednesday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.3 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.7 percent.

There have been 8,339 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.