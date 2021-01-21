Iredell County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,749 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 200 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 161.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Iredell County dipped below 17 percent for the first time in the month of January. Thursday’s report showed a positivity rate of 16.7 percent.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 7,187 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 698,099 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,666. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last seven days. The total number of completed tests is 8,240,694.
In Iredell County, there are 56 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This is a noticeable decrease from what was reported Wednesday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.3 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.7 percent.
There have been 8,339 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,966 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,796, 28677 with 2,691, and 28115 with 2,600.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 9,436 cases with 700 deaths, Rowan has 11,977 cases with 224 deaths, Cabarrus has 14,724 cases with 179 deaths, Catawba has 14,398 cases with 213 deaths, Wilkes has 4,964 cases with 86 deaths and Yadkin has 3,059 cases with 33 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,229 cases and 43 deaths, Davie has 2,767 with 17 deaths and Alexander has 3,316 cases with 42 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.