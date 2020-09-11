Iredell County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 20 since Thursday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 2,786 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 182,286 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 1,532 since Thursday’s update.
There have been 3,023 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 938. The total number of completed tests is 2,558,654.
In Iredell, 21 are currently hospitalized, and 2,429 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 303 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,052 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,156 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 578.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,683 cases with 331 deaths, Rowan has 3,005 cases with 79 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,524 cases with 56 deaths, Catawba has 2,785 cases with 47 deaths, Wilkes has 1,097 cases with 28 deaths and Yadkin has 677 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,302 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 506 with six deaths and Alexander has 464 cases with three deaths.
