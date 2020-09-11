Iredell County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 20 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 2,786 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 182,286 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 1,532 since Thursday’s update.

There have been 3,023 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 938. The total number of completed tests is 2,558,654.

In Iredell, 21 are currently hospitalized, and 2,429 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 303 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,052 cases.