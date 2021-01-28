Iredell County reports 2 deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,781 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 132 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 168.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 6,490 coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon. In total, 739,500 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,238. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,648,423.

There have been 9,046 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 48 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9% Thursday, the lowest it has been in the month of January. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.1%.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,214 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,991, 28677 with 2,875, and 28115 with 2,825.