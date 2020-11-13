Iredell County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 129 new cases Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 129 on Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 4,730 COVID-19 cases.

Two more Iredell County residents were reported to have died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 52.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,779 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. Statewide, 305,233 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,423. The total number of completed tests is 4,522,336.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.0 percent on Thursday, a slight increase from Thursday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.3 percent.

There have been 4,720 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 3,945 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 710 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.