Iredell County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 129 new cases Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 129 on Friday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 4,730 COVID-19 cases.
Two more Iredell County residents were reported to have died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 52.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,779 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. Statewide, 305,233 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,423. The total number of completed tests is 4,522,336.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.0 percent on Thursday, a slight increase from Thursday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.3 percent.
There have been 4,720 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 3,945 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 710 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,879 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,895 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 956.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 37,627 cases with 412 deaths, Rowan has 4,746 cases with 122 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,693 cases with 99 deaths, Catawba has 5,446 cases with 67 deaths, Wilkes has 2,198 cases with 43 deaths and Yadkin has 1,223 cases with 12 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,853 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 943 with 10 deaths and Alexander has 1,231 cases with 12 deaths.
