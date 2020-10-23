Iredell County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 18 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 3,782 COVID-19 cases.

Due to technical difficulties, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services did not provide its daily update for Friday.

As of Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,400 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 252,992 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,205. The total number of completed tests is 3,718,606.

There have been 4,082 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,289 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 431 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.