Iredell County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,951 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 18 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 221.
According to the NCDHHS, 45,944 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 25.3 percent of the total population. Of those, 44,524 residents, 24.5 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.
In the entire state, 3,439,716 people, 32.8 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 3,163,058 people, 30.2 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,020 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 995,754 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 763. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.
There have been 12,958 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 17 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 3.4 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 4.5 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,580 infected. Next is 28625 with 4,004, 28677 with 3,894, and 28115 with 3,937.
On May 13, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of five colors (green, light yellow, yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was upgraded to “Yellow,” designating a “significant impact.” According to their charts, the county has reported a 6.0 percent positivity rate over the previous 14 days.