Iredell County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,951 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 18 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 221.

According to the NCDHHS, 45,944 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 25.3 percent of the total population. Of those, 44,524 residents, 24.5 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,439,716 people, 32.8 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 3,163,058 people, 30.2 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,020 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 995,754 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 763. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 12,958 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.