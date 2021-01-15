Iredell County reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,754 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 156 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 148.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 24 deaths due to COVID-19 this week, the deadliest week so far in the county. Additionally, as of Friday, the county has reported 962 new cases this week with one day to go. At that pace, this week will also set a new record for reported cases in a seven-day period.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 8,914 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 659,840 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,916. The total number of completed tests is 7,874,642.
In Iredell County, there are 68 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight increase from what was reported on Thursday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.2 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 18.7 percent.
There have been 7,933 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,750 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,566, 28677 with 2,502, and 28115 with 2,370.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 75,261 cases with 660 deaths, Rowan has 11,313 cases with 207 deaths, Cabarrus has 13,914 cases with 168 deaths, Catawba has 13,473 cases with 203 deaths, Wilkes has 4,716 cases with 83 deaths and Yadkin has 2,936 cases with 33 deaths.
Lincoln County has 6,788 cases and 42 deaths, Davie has 2,626 with 14 deaths and Alexander has 3,200 cases with 42 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.