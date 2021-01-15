Iredell County reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,754 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 156 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 148.

The Iredell County Health Department reported 24 deaths due to COVID-19 this week, the deadliest week so far in the county. Additionally, as of Friday, the county has reported 962 new cases this week with one day to go. At that pace, this week will also set a new record for reported cases in a seven-day period.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 8,914 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 659,840 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,916. The total number of completed tests is 7,874,642.

In Iredell County, there are 68 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight increase from what was reported on Thursday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.2 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 18.7 percent.

There have been 7,933 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.