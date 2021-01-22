Iredell County reports 15 COVID-19 deaths, 997 new cases this week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,943 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 193 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 161.
Iredell County is on pace to break its record for new cases in a week for the second straight week. As of Friday, 997 new cases were confirmed by the county, putting it on pace to surpass the record of 1,154 in one week.
Fortunately, there was a drop in COVID-19 related deaths from last week’s record-breaking 24 with just 15 casualties over the last six days.
COVID-19 test positivity rate also dropped a noticeable amount in Iredell County this week. On Sunday the state reported that Iredell had an 18 percent positivity rate. That number fell to 16.2 percent on Friday.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 7,436 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 705,535 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,512. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last seven days. The total number of completed tests is 8,316,710.
There have been 8,464 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 56 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.1 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.2 percent. Currently, only nine other counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,023 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,824, 28677 with 2,718, and 28115 with 2,633.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 80,241 cases with 708 deaths, Rowan has 12,074 cases with 230 deaths, Cabarrus has 14,936 cases with 182 deaths, Catawba has 14,580 cases with 218 deaths, Wilkes has 5,014 cases with 86 deaths and Yadkin has 3,108 cases with 33 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,324 cases and 43 deaths, Davie has 2,799 with 17 deaths and Alexander has 3,334 cases with 54 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.