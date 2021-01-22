Iredell County reports 15 COVID-19 deaths, 997 new cases this week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,943 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 193 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 161.

Iredell County is on pace to break its record for new cases in a week for the second straight week. As of Friday, 997 new cases were confirmed by the county, putting it on pace to surpass the record of 1,154 in one week.

Fortunately, there was a drop in COVID-19 related deaths from last week’s record-breaking 24 with just 15 casualties over the last six days.

COVID-19 test positivity rate also dropped a noticeable amount in Iredell County this week. On Sunday the state reported that Iredell had an 18 percent positivity rate. That number fell to 16.2 percent on Friday.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 7,436 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 705,535 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,512. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last seven days. The total number of completed tests is 8,316,710.