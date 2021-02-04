Iredell County reports 145 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,880 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 145 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 179. Iredell County did not update their website in time to include Thursday's numbers.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,495 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 781,802 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,630. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,081,685.

There have been 9,728 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 46 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.2 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.7 percent.