Iredell County reports 1 death, 113 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,132 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 113 cases since Friday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 209.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1248 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 898,102 cases were reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 924. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,042,201

There have been 11,8356 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 13 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.8 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.0 percent.