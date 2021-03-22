Iredell County reports 1 death, 113 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,132 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 113 cases since Friday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 209.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1248 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 898,102 cases were reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 924. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,042,201
There have been 11,8356 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 13 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.8 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,134 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,594, 28677 with 3,539, and 28115 with 3,527.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 100,719 cases with 900 deaths, Rowan has 15,440 cases with 292 deaths, Cabarrus has 19,314 cases with 239 deaths, Catawba has 18,013 cases with 289 deaths, Wilkes has 6,234 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,774 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,156 cases and 77 deaths, Davie has 3,709 with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,039 cases with 82 deaths.
On March 19, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Yellow, the lowest ranking, for the first time since the creation of the County Alert System. According to their charts, the county has reported just a 6.1 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.